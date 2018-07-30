Helbiz (HBZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $811,254.00

Helbiz (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Helbiz has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Helbiz has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $811,254.00 worth of Helbiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helbiz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, IDAX, Bleutrade and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003568 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00403184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00165283 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000881 BTC.

About Helbiz

Helbiz launched on February 15th, 2018. Helbiz’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,522,129 tokens. Helbiz’s official message board is medium.com/@HelbizOfficial . The Reddit community for Helbiz is /r/helbiz . Helbiz’s official website is www.helbizcoin.io . Helbiz’s official Twitter account is @helbizofficial

Buying and Selling Helbiz

Helbiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bitlish, Exmo, Coinhub, IDEX, Bleutrade, HitBTC, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helbiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helbiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helbiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

