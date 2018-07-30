Heico (HEI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “HEICO Corp. outperformed the industry in the last year. Increased demand for new products ranging from aftermarket replacement parts to repair and overhaul parts as well as services product lines has been fueling organic growth. Its operational performance also exhibits solid inorganic growth history, thanks to the disciplined acquisition strategy followed by the company. It also exhibits a solid financial flexibility. Further, it's strong balance sheet and cash flows provide financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividend and earnings accretive acquisitions. However, intense competition from existing and new competitors in a fragmented marketplace may harm its business operations. The company is also subject to interest rate risk, in connection with the issuance of debt. Thus a material rise in long-term interest rates is a key risk for capital intensive stocks like HEICO Corp.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.41.

NYSE HEI traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,517. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Heico has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.47 million. Heico had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. Heico’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. analysts anticipate that Heico will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $2,286,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,464,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $334,668.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,006.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,596. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Heico by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Cynosure Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heico by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Heico by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Heico by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

