Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $67.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

