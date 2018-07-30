Head to Head Survey: Eldorado Gold (EGO) vs. Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $391.41 million 2.17 -$9.93 million $0.02 53.50 Fortuna Silver Mines $268.11 million 3.25 $66.30 million $0.31 17.58

Fortuna Silver Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eldorado Gold. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eldorado Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 3 5 1 0 1.78 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold -8.42% 0.35% 0.26% Fortuna Silver Mines 24.53% 8.71% 7.04%

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Eldorado Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico. It also develops the Lindero gold project located in northern Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

