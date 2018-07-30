Head to Head Survey: CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (CIM) vs. Colony NorthStar (CLNS)

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE: CIM) and Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW alerts:

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Colony NorthStar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony NorthStar has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW and Colony NorthStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW 50.72% 12.98% 2.23% Colony NorthStar -9.27% -2.42% -1.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW and Colony NorthStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW $1.14 billion 3.10 $524.66 million $2.34 8.08 Colony NorthStar $2.80 billion 1.14 -$197.89 million N/A N/A

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony NorthStar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW and Colony NorthStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW 0 2 3 0 2.60 Colony NorthStar 0 1 5 0 2.83

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.48%. Colony NorthStar has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.21%. Given Colony NorthStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony NorthStar is more favorable than CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Colony NorthStar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Colony NorthStar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colony NorthStar beats CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE:CLNS) is a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The Company resulted from the January 2017 merger between Colony Capital, Inc., NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. The Company has significant property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, other equity and debt investments and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business. The Company currently has assets under management of $43 billion and manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. In addition, the Company owns NorthStar Securities, LLC, a captive broker-dealer platform which raises capital in the retail market. The firm maintains principal offices in Los Angeles and New York, with more than 500 employees in offices located across 18 cities in ten countries. The Company will elect to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clns.com.

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.