Head to Head Contrast: TFS Financial (TFSL) vs. Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TFS Financial pays out 212.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFS Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $428.84 million 10.53 $88.87 million $0.32 50.31 Codorus Valley Bancorp $81.94 million 3.41 $12.00 million N/A N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 19.87% 5.49% 0.68% Codorus Valley Bancorp 17.13% 10.81% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TFS Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats TFS Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; provision of escrow and settlement services. The company offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.