Head to Head Contrast: Computer Task Group (CTG) & Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

This table compares Computer Task Group and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 0.30% 4.61% 2.74% Cognizant Technology Solutions 9.67% 20.48% 15.02%

Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Computer Task Group does not pay a dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Computer Task Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $301.21 million 0.31 $800,000.00 $0.22 29.32 Cognizant Technology Solutions $14.81 billion 3.23 $1.50 billion $3.53 23.10

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Task Group. Cognizant Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Task Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Computer Task Group and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cognizant Technology Solutions 0 4 19 1 2.88

Computer Task Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $85.36, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Computer Task Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Computer Task Group is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Computer Task Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports various software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides application maintenance services; information technology infrastructure services, such as data center, infrastructure security, network and convergence, end-user computing, and mobility services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as consulting and platform-based services. The company markets and sells its services directly through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.