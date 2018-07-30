Head-To-Head Analysis: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC) vs. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ: PGC) and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock 22.54% 10.37% 0.98% Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 18.57% 5.97% 0.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock is more favorable than Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR.

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock $173.35 million 3.69 $36.49 million $1.94 17.41 Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR $21.05 billion 1.83 $4.12 billion $0.69 9.83

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock beats Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail customers, corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

