Head-To-Head Analysis: Fortress Biotech (FBIO) versus Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech -49.31% -60.74% -30.18% Acura Pharmaceuticals -1,695.97% -765.25% -143.44%

Fortress Biotech has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fortress Biotech and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 357.80%. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $0.55, indicating a potential upside of 83.33%. Given Fortress Biotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech $187.58 million 0.66 -$66.87 million ($1.61) -1.45 Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.97 million 2.12 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Acura Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortress Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortress Biotech beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States. It also develops CK-301 for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); CK-101 for the treatment of patients with epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive NSCLC; and antibodies that target glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein and carbonic anhydrase IX, as well as anti-cancer agents that inhibit bromodomain and extra-terminal proteins, and poly polymerase. In addition, the company develops CUTX-101 for treating Menkes disease; preclinical adeno-associated virus gene therapies for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type 1, dysferlinopathies, and corneal transplant rejection; Triplex, which is in Phase II clinical study for preventing and treating cytomegalovirus (CMV); and Pentamer, a vaccine drug candidate for preventing CMV. Further, it offers Targadox, a tablet for severe acne; Luxamend wound cream; Ceracade for treating dry skin conditions; Triderm for treating eczema, dermatitis, allergies, and rash; and chimeric antigen receptor and engineered T cell therapies across various cancers. Additionally, it provides retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities; liquidity services; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.