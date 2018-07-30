HC Wainwright Analysts Give Capstone Turbine (CPST) a $2.00 Price Target

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) received a $2.00 price objective from equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

CPST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

Capstone Turbine opened at $1.45 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $93.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 30,000 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,655 shares of company stock worth $68,243. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 116.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

