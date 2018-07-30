Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Inc (HCOM) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Inc (NASDAQ:HCOM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.55% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCOM opened at $28.92 on Monday. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Inc has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.28). Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $89.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Profile

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc provides communications services and products to residential and business customers in the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. The company offers local telephone services, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance, and private lines.

