Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Insperity by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Insperity by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Insperity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Insperity by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Insperity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $100.40 on Monday. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Insperity news, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $243,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $408,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,682 shares of company stock valued at $21,403,889. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

