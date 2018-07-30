Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,984 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Corecivic by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 209,006 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corecivic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Corecivic by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corecivic by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corecivic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $69,597.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $702,739.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $440.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

Corecivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

