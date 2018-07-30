Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $754,000 Position in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Stericycle by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 114,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 9.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 95,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $6,194,516.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Miller sold 65,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $4,250,635.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,304.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,411,695. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.63.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.56 on Monday. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.