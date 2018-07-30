Harris (HRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harris (NYSE:HRS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Harris to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Harris had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harris to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harris opened at $153.88 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. Harris has a one year low of $111.72 and a one year high of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

