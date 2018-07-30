Harmonic (HLIT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.05)-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $93-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.12 million.Harmonic also updated its FY18 guidance to ($0.01)-0.16 EPS.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 586,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,699. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $383.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.06.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Kvamme acquired 20,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 758,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

