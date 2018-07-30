Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Receives $48.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.42.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $44.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,467,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,652,000 after acquiring an additional 352,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,990,000 after acquiring an additional 197,569 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 157,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 852,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson opened at $44.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

