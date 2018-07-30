Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $27.81 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,846,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,464,000 after acquiring an additional 334,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,540,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,303,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,777,000 after acquiring an additional 515,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,245,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,987,000 after acquiring an additional 127,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,268,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley opened at $51.05 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

