Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 342,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.75% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $153,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,478,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,107 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,280,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 825,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16,454.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 745,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 740,796 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $193.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.4878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

