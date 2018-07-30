Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1408581991831 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap traded down $0.12, hitting $19.56, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 12,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,123. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 38.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.40%. equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 125.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,888.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 877,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,624,266.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Cirilli acquired 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $100,823.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,238.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,435 shares of company stock valued at $411,277. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

