HANG SENG Bk Lt/S (HSNGY) and HDFC Bank (HDB) Financial Comparison

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S (OTCMKTS: HSNGY) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG SENG Bk Lt/S 0 0 0 0 N/A HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of HANG SENG Bk Lt/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HANG SENG Bk Lt/S pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HDFC Bank has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG SENG Bk Lt/S N/A N/A N/A HDFC Bank 18.32% 15.01% 1.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and HDFC Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG SENG Bk Lt/S $10.17 billion 5.12 $2.57 billion $1.32 20.62 HDFC Bank $14.81 billion 6.17 $2.74 billion $3.11 34.14

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than HANG SENG Bk Lt/S. HANG SENG Bk Lt/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats HANG SENG Bk Lt/S on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, retirement benefit and life assurance, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as engages in the compilation and dissemination of the Hang Seng share index. As of March 12, 2018, it operated 270 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 4,787 branches and 12,635 ATMs in 2,691 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

