Hancock Whitney (HWC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Hancock Whitney opened at $50.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 7,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $410,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

