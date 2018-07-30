Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.61% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBB opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $356.87 million and a P/E ratio of 15.79.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

