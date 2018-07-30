Halcyon (HAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $324,327.00

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Halcyon has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Halcyon has a market capitalization of $324,327.00 and $543.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halcyon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.02861233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00724222 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024518 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00023401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062225 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038232 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024576 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013726 BTC.

About Halcyon

Halcyon (CRYPTO:HAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 6,144,175 coins. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev . The official website for Halcyon is halcyon.top

Halcyon Coin Trading

Halcyon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halcyon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halcyon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halcyon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

