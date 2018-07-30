Hade Platform Market Capitalization Reaches $2.40 Million (HADE)

Hade Platform (CURRENCY:HADE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Hade Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hade Platform has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. Hade Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Hade Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00399875 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00165478 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000875 BTC.

About Hade Platform

Hade Platform was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Hade Platform’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,147,072 tokens. The Reddit community for Hade Platform is /r/HadePlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hade Platform’s official Twitter account is @HadePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hade Platform is hadeplatform.com

Buying and Selling Hade Platform

Hade Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hade Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hade Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hade Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

