Guyana Goldfields (GUY) Issues Earnings Results

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Guyana Goldfields had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Shares of Guyana Goldfields traded down C$0.02, hitting C$4.25, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 522,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,656. Guyana Goldfields has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.42.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Guyana Goldfields currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Caldwell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total transaction of C$128,000.00. Also, Director Alan Louis Henry Ferry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.89, for a total transaction of C$34,230.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,568 shares of company stock worth $262,960.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

