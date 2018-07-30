Gulfport Energy (GPOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.46 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gulfport Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gulfport Energy opened at $11.06 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.37. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eurobank EFG raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Williams Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

In other Gulfport Energy news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

