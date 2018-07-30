Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gulfport Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,626,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,151,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,489,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,750 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,216,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 938,398 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 1,198.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,933,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,577,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.