Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.9903529130704 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:GOF traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,193. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes acquired 5,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $107,661.00.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a range of fixed-income and other debt and senior equity securities (income securities) selected from a range of credit qualities and sectors, including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, loans and loan participations, structured finance investments, the United States Government and agency securities, mezzanine and preferred securities and convertible securities, and in common stocks, limited liability company interests, trust certificates and other equity investments (common equity securities, exposure to which is obtained primarily by investing in exchange-traded funds).

