Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 157,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.48. International Bancshares Corp has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $45.55.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.77%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

