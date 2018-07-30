Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $611,000 Position in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock (TDF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:TDF) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock during the first quarter worth $232,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock during the first quarter worth $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $533,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 2,295 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $49,962.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 355,009 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,081.

Shares of TDF opened at $21.32 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

