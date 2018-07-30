Guggenheim Analysts Give Visteon (VC) a $140.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $140.00 price target on Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Shares of Visteon opened at $114.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Visteon has a 1 year low of $105.91 and a 1 year high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $634,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,184.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Visteon by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Visteon by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

