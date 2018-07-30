GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 4,103 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 221.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot opened at $197.14 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.28.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

