GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) – Research analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of GrubHub in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Gabelli analyst M. Trusz expects that the information services provider will earn $1.59 per share for the year. Gabelli has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GrubHub in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

GrubHub stock opened at $131.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. GrubHub had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000.

In other news, insider Maria Belousova sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $316,719.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $80,566.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stanley Chia sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $331,925.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,477.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,323 shares of company stock worth $9,466,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

