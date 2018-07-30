GrubHub (GRUB) PT Raised to $145.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target boosted by Mizuho to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. MED upped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.14.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.99. GrubHub has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $141.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that GrubHub will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $372,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at $838,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $116,525.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 892 shares in the company, valued at $84,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,323 shares of company stock worth $9,466,083. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after buying an additional 47,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,177,000 after buying an additional 260,107 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

