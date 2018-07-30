Griffon (GFF) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Griffon (NYSE:GFF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Griffon earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.130992399128 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GFF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. Griffon has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $796.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Griffon had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $478.56 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

In other Griffon news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull acquired 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,148 shares in the company, valued at $272,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 5,583,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $95,252,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

