Gregory Stanton Mosing Sells 15,500 Shares of Franks International NV (FI) Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $132,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gregory Stanton Mosing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 20th, Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 9,500 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $80,750.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 25,000 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $200,250.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 25,000 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $183,250.00.

Franks International opened at $8.11 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Franks International NV has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,662,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 458,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 426,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 96,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 423,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 146,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franks International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

