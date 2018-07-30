Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) versus Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC) Financial Survey

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) and Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenlight Capital Re and Infinity Property and Casualty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infinity Property and Casualty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Greenlight Capital Re currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.86%. Infinity Property and Casualty has a consensus target price of $121.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.27%. Given Greenlight Capital Re’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenlight Capital Re is more favorable than Infinity Property and Casualty.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Infinity Property and Casualty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -40.65% -23.81% -6.32% Infinity Property and Casualty 3.58% 9.22% 2.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Infinity Property and Casualty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $645.67 million 0.81 -$44.95 million ($1.21) -11.49 Infinity Property and Casualty $1.52 billion 1.03 $45.38 million $4.89 29.20

Infinity Property and Casualty has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re. Greenlight Capital Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinity Property and Casualty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Property and Casualty has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Infinity Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Greenlight Capital Re does not pay a dividend. Infinity Property and Casualty pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Infinity Property and Casualty has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Infinity Property and Casualty beats Greenlight Capital Re on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services that include commercial, motor, and personal; casualty reinsurance products and services, which include general liability, motor, professional, and worker's compensation; and specialty reinsurance products and services that include accident and health, financial, marine, and other products. It markets its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Infinity Property and Casualty Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

