Green Bancorp (GNBC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) was downgraded by Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Green Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Green Bancorp opened at $24.30 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Green Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $905.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Green Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Bancorp news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $22,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNBC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Green Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Green Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

