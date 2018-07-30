Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $11.11 Million Stake in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,144,000 after purchasing an additional 572,694 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,378,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 397,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 295,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.