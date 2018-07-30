Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Intel (INTC)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Vetr lowered Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $54.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.34 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.76.

Intel traded down $0.58, reaching $47.10, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,723,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,353,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $53,328.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,295 shares of company stock valued at $331,496. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

