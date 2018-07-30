Goldcorp (G) PT Lowered to C$25.50 at National Bank Financial

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report released on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.51.

Shares of G opened at C$16.34 on Friday. Goldcorp has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$19.32.

In other Goldcorp news, insider Patrick James Merrin purchased 8,800 shares of Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,152.00.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

