Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $862.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.08 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of GOL stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.84. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.02 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.26.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.