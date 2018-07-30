GNC (GNC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Barclays currently has a $3.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GNC in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GNC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of GNC opened at $3.06 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30. The stock has a market cap of $256.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. GNC has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $617.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.70 million. GNC had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 57.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that GNC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GNC by 47.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,167,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 702,150 shares in the last quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd boosted its position in GNC by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in GNC by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in GNC by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 88,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

