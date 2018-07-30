GNC (GNC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Barclays currently has a $3.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GNC in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GNC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.
Shares of GNC opened at $3.06 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30. The stock has a market cap of $256.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. GNC has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GNC by 47.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,167,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 702,150 shares in the last quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd boosted its position in GNC by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in GNC by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in GNC by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 88,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.
About GNC
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.