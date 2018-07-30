Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Buys Shares of 753 Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,728,416,000 after purchasing an additional 463,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,076,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,508,000 after purchasing an additional 246,436 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,733,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,573,000 after purchasing an additional 250,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.46.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $340.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.