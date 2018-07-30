Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Receives $8.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 423,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,282.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,305 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 62,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,849. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 66.28% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.