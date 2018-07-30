Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Holdings Trimmed by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.04.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,836 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $379,865.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,835.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $209,006,625.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,836 shares of company stock worth $10,936,365. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences opened at $76.81 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

