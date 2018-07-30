Gilead Sciences (GILD) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.04.

Gilead Sciences opened at $76.81 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $379,865.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,835.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,228,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,836 shares of company stock valued at $10,936,365. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

