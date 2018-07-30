Gildan Activewear (GIL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.25

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.25 and last traded at C$33.34, with a volume of 233673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.36.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “c$37.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Friday, June 15th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$842.61 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.