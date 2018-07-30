Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gibraltar Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.2167889273194 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of ROCK traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,161. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

